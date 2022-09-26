Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan
Share
Pakistan defeated England by three runs in a thriller match at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. Haris Rauf‘s impressive death bowling helped Pakistan beat England in the fourth T20I.
While the win was worth it, cricket buffs were on the edge of the sea praying for their team's victory, Actress Yashma Gill was also among those fans who had resorted to praying.
Spreading like wildfire, here is the video that shows the Phaans actor praying and getting anxious during the tense moment of the match.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.
Yashma Gill's new video wins over internet 04:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to ...
-
-
-
- Ayaz Amir’s wife requests pre-arrest bail in daughter-in-law's ...01:49 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s ‘unstoppable' athletes clinch 13 medals at Mount ...01:24 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022