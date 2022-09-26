Aymen Saleem’s new glamorous video breaks the internet
Rising star Aymen Saleem looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a sparkly ivory white gown at the HUM Awards.
The 8th Hum Awards just took place in Toronto. Many stars were dressed to perfection but it seems the Chupke Chupke star has won hearts with her wardrobe choice.
The Paaristan actress was dressed to the nines in a dazzling outfit by Gaurav Gupta. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup look.
The pictures were well received amassing massive likes and numerous comments agreeing with Saleem's stunning look.
On the work front, Saleem is known for her notable performance in Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.
With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says ... 10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
The gorgeous starlet of Lollywood Aymen Saleem is making headlines for her effervescent yet elegant personality. Saleem ...
