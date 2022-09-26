Aymen Saleem’s new glamorous video breaks the internet

Rising star Aymen Saleem looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a sparkly ivory white gown at the HUM Awards.

The 8th Hum Awards just took place in Toronto. Many stars were dressed to perfection but it seems the Chupke Chupke star has won hearts with her wardrobe choice.

The Paaristan actress was dressed to the nines in a dazzling outfit by Gaurav Gupta. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

The pictures were well received amassing massive likes and numerous comments agreeing with Saleem's stunning look.

On the work front, Saleem is known for her notable performance in Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.