PSL 7: Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi 
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Known Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been appointed the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, the PSL franchise wrote, “We are pleased to continue our association with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi's Brand Ambassador.”

“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm in something cool very soon,” it added.

Besides Hania, the PSL franchise has also appointed renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed as a brand ambassador for the team.

Superstar Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman Khan are also the brand ambassadors of the PSL franchise. Mahira Khan has been associated with Zalmi for four consecutive years.

