Saboor Aly steals the limelight at Hum Awards

Web Desk
04:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly steals the limelight at Hum Awards
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.\

At Hum Awards 2022, the Nehar actor was hands down the best-dressed celebrity as she stepped out in an off-shoulder ruffle Sania Maskatiya dress with sparkly jewels to compliment her look.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on ... 02:18 PM | 25 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly latest’s fashion photoshoot during the Hum Awards has been creating waves amongst the ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf set the dance floor ...
05:25 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Aymen Saleem’s new glamorous video breaks the ...
03:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan
03:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Ayeza Khan looks breathtaking at Hum Awards 2022
02:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's new bold photos ...
02:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Ushna Shah too hot to handle in latest pictures
12:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf set the dance floor on fire at HUM Awards
05:25 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr