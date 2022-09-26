Saboor Aly steals the limelight at Hum Awards
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.
Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.\
At Hum Awards 2022, the Nehar actor was hands down the best-dressed celebrity as she stepped out in an off-shoulder ruffle Sania Maskatiya dress with sparkly jewels to compliment her look.
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid
