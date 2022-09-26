Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf set the dance floor on fire at HUM Awards
Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf set the dance floor on fire at HUM Awards
With Hum Awards 2022 wrecking a storm on social media, Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar have successfully set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.

Setting the internet aflame, the duo grooved energetically. While the Humsafar star was dressed in a sizzling red dress while the Janaan actor looked handsome in his black attire.

Needless to say, the lively and energetic duo aced the steps perfectly. Mahira is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects and her killer dance moves went viral within moments.

On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.

