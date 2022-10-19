Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday in style

Lollywood diva Mansha Pasha is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love, best wishes and celebrations by family and friends.

The Laal Kabootar star took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures from her intimate birthday bashed and thanked her family members for the delightful wishes and love.

Mansha has celebrated her birthday along with her husband Muhammad Jibran Nasir and friends Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed. She cut her cake along with her husband. Here are the cute pictures:

'it’s a silly one! ????To the friends who joined in on video call and those present ????

And much love to @bakemagarpyarse for the lovely cake and dessert ❤️', captioned the Jhooti actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are gearing up for their next project in ace director Anjum Shehzad’s "The Idiots" for Green TV.