Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar to star in 'The Idiots'

After delivering a remarkable performance in the film "Laal Kabootar", Pakistani stars Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar are gearing up for their next project.

The dynamic duo will once again be lighting up our screens in ace director Anjum Shehzad’s "The Idiots" for Green TV. The Parizaad actor and the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star are among the actors who prefer roles that have substance and something new to offer.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming project but fans await for Pasha and Akbar's upcoming project impatiently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Ali Akbar (@ahmedaliakbarofficial)

On the work front, Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan were last seen in the film Kahay Dil Jidhar. The film had gotten a positive response from the fans.