Hadiqa Kiani announces relief campaign for flood victims
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Source: Hadiqa Kiana (Instagram)
Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani on Friday shared the news of her latest philanthropic venture, a flood relief campaign, to help the victims of flood-affected areas.

Taking to Instagram, Kiani announced that with the help of friends, family, and the Army personnel, she is all set to provide different services to the victims of flood-affected areas.

Hadiqa Kiani shared this news on her birthday and named her newly launched campaign ‘Vaseela’.

The singer wrote, “over ten years ago I took a stand to do whatever I could to help victims of the devastating floods that plagued our northern regions in 2010. With the support of my close friends, my family, the army, and my dear Ama, we were able to provide food, basic supplies, and medicine to victims. We rebuilt homes that were lost and provided medical treatment for children”.

The singer further added that now it is high time to stand up again and help the flood-affected areas across the country. “It’s time we stand up again. Although my mother can’t be there in some ways, the strength of her prayers is what I need to carry this campaign. There are thousands of families without homes, food and access to healthcare right now and they need our help. I am so happy to share this with you on my birthday and I hope to share our journey with you all. This is the start of Vaseela."

Kiani was last seen in the music video of Yaad alongside Nauman Ijaz.

Hadiqa Kiani, Sonu Nigam’s performance in Dubai ... 11:35 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and bonafide pop star Hadiqa Kiani and Indian singer Sonu ...

TOP LISTS

