Hadiqa Kiani, Sonu Nigam’s performance in Dubai concert leaves fans swooning
DUBAI – Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and bonafide pop star Hadiqa Kiani and Indian singer Sonu Nigam enthralled the audience by their joint performance at a concert in the United Arab Emirates.
A viral video shows Kiani performing on the stage when she was joined by Nigam and they performed former’s hit number Hona Tha Pyar, leaving fans swooning over them. It is for the first time that both stars team up for singing performance.
It is unclear when the concert was held but the performance of two talented singing stars has received massive appreciation from the audience.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_3i-jLFC9J4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The song Hona Tha Pyar was originally sung by Kiani and Atif Aslam for Shoaib Mansoor’s film, Bol.
