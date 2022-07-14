PAKvSL - Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Test series agianst Pakistan
COLOMBO – Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has announced 18-member squad to take part in the upcoming test series against Pakistan.
The series will consist of two matches, which will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.
The first test match will commence on the 16th of July 2022 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test squad played a warm-up match against host team amid ongoing protests in the island nation over worsening economic crisis.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
