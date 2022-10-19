PAKvAFG: Pakistan, Afghanistan warm-up match washed out 
The warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was called off on Wednesday due to rain at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pakistan were only able to bat for 2.2 overs with the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring a total of 19 runs, after which the match was delayed and then called off.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chosen to field first, inviting Afghanistan to bat. The Afghans set a target of 155 runs.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab shared two wickets between them, according to a tweet by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

