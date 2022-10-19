‘More than a cricket match, It's the greatest rivalry’: Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash
Hollywood star and one of the most electrifying men in sports entertainment, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has joined the hype as two cricketing giants are set to lock horns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Cricket is known to be the best-loved sport in South Asia while the Pakistan-India cricket rivalry is one of the most intense of its kind in the world. Faceoffs between the two neighbors can attract up to a billion viewers while fans cheered like no other sport in a few matches played between the two sides amid tensions over the Kashmir issue.
This time cricket rivals will lock horns in Melbourne on Sunday and amazingly the sport witnessed a massive fan moment as the official broadcaster of the tournament released a new clip in which Dwayne Johnson pumped up a much-sought game.
Speaking in the video, the former wrestler said “When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It's time for India vs Pakistan - the greatest rivalry.”
The Hype is 🔥Real #PAKvIND #INDvsPAK #PakistanCricket #WarmUpMatch pic.twitter.com/E5IN7zh0SJ— Jahanzaib 🏏 (@JbCricket1) October 18, 2022
Earlier in the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, Team Green and Rohit led side played twice and won a match each.
In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Babar XI crushed archrivals by 10 wickets in their first-ever victory over neighbors in a World Cup match.


