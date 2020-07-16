Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
10:28 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Lahore: Pakistan’s renowned fast bowler Mohammad Amir blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, local media reported.
The family has also selected Zoya Amir as name of the newborn. The pacer said that he is thankful to Allah for blessing the baby girl.
Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/jsqT3xt2qn— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2020
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir had withdrawn from Pakistan's squad for the England tour.
He had pulled out so that he could be present for the birth of his second child in August, which is when the T20Is are scheduled to be played.
