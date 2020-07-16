Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Share

Lahore: Pakistan’s renowned fast bowler Mohammad Amir blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, local media reported.

The family has also selected Zoya Amir as name of the newborn. The pacer said that he is thankful to Allah for blessing the baby girl.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir had withdrawn from Pakistan's squad for the England tour.

He had pulled out so that he could be present for the birth of his second child in August, which is when the T20Is are scheduled to be played.

More From This Category
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby ...
10:28 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PAKvENG – Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to ...
07:32 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PSL 2020 tickets refund to start from Monday
04:04 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus — Asia Cup 2020 delayed; Pakistan ...
06:42 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
India's Sourav Ganguly announces Asia Cup T20 ...
11:39 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
Third group of Pakistan cricket squad fly to ...
08:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr