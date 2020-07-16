Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online buying, selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha
Web Desk
11:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online buying, selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online buying, selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online buying, selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online buying, selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha
Share

LAHORE - Bakarmandi mobile app has been launched in Punjab for online buying and selling of cattles for Eid ul Azha.

On the directive of Punjab Government and Commissioner Lahore, the app has been developed with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Lahore Cattle Marketing Company. Through this app, citizens of Punjab will be able to buy their desired sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.

The app will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting buyers to their homes, eventually reduce overcrowding in cattle markets. The app lists various details of the cattle including their picture, age, weight, type, breed and price. Citizens can safely buy the animals online by creating an account on the app.

Bakarmandi mobile app also facilitates in the selling of cattle. Buyers need to register on the app with their names and mobile numbers, whereas the seller needs to register with their CNIC too.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have ...
08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation ...
08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
After Lahore, online traffic challan payment ...
11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online ...
11:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan's largest monsoon ...
08:31 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr