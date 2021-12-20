Shoaib Malik’s nephew Huraira smashes a place in cricket record books
LAHORE – Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik's nephew Muhammad Huraira has become the second youngest cricketer of the country to smash a triple century in the ongoing Quaid-er-Azam Trophy.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the good news on Twitter along with a video of Huraira’s innings.
"MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second-youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century!" it wrote.
MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century! 👏👏#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/QtYRKDRCKT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021
"In 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days," the PCB shared in an earlier tweet.
📅 April 1975— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 19, 2021
🏟️ National Stadium, Karachi
⌚️ 629 minutes
🏏 311 runs#OnThisDay in 1975 - Javed Miandad became the youngest batsman to score a first-class triple-century when he achieved the feat for Karachi Whites against National Bank at the age of 17 years 310 days. pic.twitter.com/KDOIaOySMo
Huraira achieved the milestone while playing in his debut first-class season at the age of 19 years and 239 days.
He is the eighth overall batsman to make the record.
Mohammad Huraira and bowler Mubasir Khan’s impressive performance lead Northern to an innings and 170 runs win over Balochistan on day three of the final round match of the tournament at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium.
