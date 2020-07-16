After Lahore, online traffic challan payment facility launched in Gujranwala
Web Desk
11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
After Lahore, online traffic challan payment facility launched in Gujranwala
LAHORE – After the successful implementation in Lahore, the online traffic challan payment facility has been launched in Gujranwala too.

Citizens of Gujranwala can view the details of online challan payment on PITB-developed ePay Punjab app.

They will be able to pay their challans via internet banking, ATM, over the counter in banks, and other digital payment channels.

Paying challans on the spot can prevent the confiscation of documents. The online challan payment facility will be extended to Rawalpinidi, Faisalabad and other cities soon.

