166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have genuine and valid licences: CAA

ISLAMABAD - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that 166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have valid and genuine licences.

The move to validate credentials of 166 Pakistani pilots, out of 176, as ‘genuine and certified’ came after the requests received from ten countries.

In a press statement in Islamabad, Aviation Division Spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar stated this.

He said the process for remaining 10 n pilots will be concluded by next week.