166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have genuine and valid licences: CAA
Web Desk
08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have genuine and valid licences: CAA
Share

ISLAMABAD - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that 166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have valid and genuine licences.

The move to validate credentials of 166 Pakistani pilots, out of 176, as ‘genuine and certified’ came after the requests received from ten countries.

In a press statement in Islamabad, Aviation Division Spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar stated this.

He said the process for remaining 10 n pilots will be concluded by next week.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have ...
08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation ...
08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
After Lahore, online traffic challan payment ...
11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online ...
11:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan's largest monsoon ...
08:31 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr