Cross border firing from Afghanistan martyrs three in Bajaur
Web Desk
10:51 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
Cross border firing from Afghanistan martyrs three in Bajaur
Share

BAJAUR – At least three civilians were martyred and seven another got wounded in cross border firing from Afghanistan in Bajaur today (Friday).

According to the media details, two security forces personnel also sustained injuries among the seven got wounded in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr