Indian expat helps bedridden Pakistani repatriated from UAE

DUBAI – A Pakistani expatriate, who had been confined to beat for over three years due to illness, has finally been repatriated to homeland as an Indian social worker and hospital played a key role in it.

Saqib Javed, 45, had been admitted to the Umm Al Quwain Hospital on April 9, 2020, after he suffered from brain-related disease that was reported during the Covid pandemic’s peak across the globe.

Reports said the 45-year-old, who held an investor visa before being shifted to hospital, was sent to Pakistan through a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last week.

Javed, who hails from Sargodha in Pakistan, experienced several seizures due to epilepsy illness.

“With no valid visa, passport, or other legal documents, making his repatriation was a huge challenge while the hospital continued to provide treatment and care to the patient in a chronic vegetative state,” Sajad Sahir Nattika, the Indian social worker, told Gulf News.

He said Saqib is a bachelor and his siblings back home agreed to take care of him in future.

Sajad thanked the dedicated healthcare professionals and hospital authorities who made relentless efforts to make this humanitarian mission possible.