  

Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan likely to jack up natural gas price by 100% ahead of winters

03:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
Pakistan likely to jack up natural gas price by 100% ahead of winters
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has decided to increase natural gas prices ahead of winter season in the country, it emerged on Monday.

Reports citing sources from the Ministry of Finance feared that the circular debt in gas sector would surge by Rs46 billion during the current fiscal year, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns in this regard.

The loss of gas companies has increased by Rs46 billion from July to September 2023 as total circular debt has surged to Rs2,700 billion.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the government has decided to jack up the price of sui gas by more than 100% before the economic review. If the sui gas price is not increased, there will be a shortfall of Rs185 billion, reports said, adding that there will be shortfall of Rs21 billion if the price of RLNG is revised up for consumers.

A summary suggesting an increase in gas prices has been prepared and it would be tabled in next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

OGRA approves massive increase in Sui gas prices

  

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:08 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistan decreases petrol prices by Rs 40/litre

10:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Pakistan FM Jalil Abbas to attend OIC meeting on Gaza seige

07:59 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

PML-N gets go ahead for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Nawaz Sharif's ...

05:59 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Indus Shield 2023: Largest air exercise continues in full swing in ...

12:18 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan for second half of ...

11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

More rains likely across Pakistan as country braces for cold wave ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:36 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Rashid Khan dedicates Afghanistan's World Cup win over England to Palestinians

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 175.25 177
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 15, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.

22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: