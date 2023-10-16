Pakistan likely to jack up natural gas price by 100% ahead of winters

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has decided to increase natural gas prices ahead of winter season in the country, it emerged on Monday.
Reports citing sources from the Ministry of Finance feared that the circular debt in gas sector would surge by Rs46 billion during the current fiscal year, adding that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns in this regard.
The loss of gas companies has increased by Rs46 billion from July to September 2023 as total circular debt has surged to Rs2,700 billion.
Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the government has decided to jack up the price of sui gas by more than 100% before the economic review. If the sui gas price is not increased, there will be a shortfall of Rs185 billion, reports said, adding that there will be shortfall of Rs21 billion if the price of RLNG is revised up for consumers.
A summary suggesting an increase in gas prices has been prepared and it would be tabled in next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
