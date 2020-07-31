Muslims in KSA, gulf countries celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today

RIYADH – Muslims in Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) today (Friday).

In Saudi Arabia, Eid prayers have been offered at Masjid-e-Nabvi and the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Eid is also being celebrated in Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar. Indonesia, Iran and Malaysia are also marking the day with simplicity.

In Turkey, Muslims have offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia. It’s the first time that Eid prayers have been taken place since the iconic building was reconverted to a mosque earlier this month.

Over a billion Muslims from around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, which is also known as the “Festival of the Sacrifice’.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Al Adha is being celebrated with safety measures and avoid large gatherings, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities have advised to limit home to first and second-degree relatives and strictly advised to wear masks and keep social distancing as precautionary measure.