Greece boat tragedy death toll rises

ISLAMABAD/ATHENS – The death toll of Pakistani migrants in last week's horrific shipwreck rose as authorities identified more dead bodies while hopes of rescue fade away.

Greek authorities continue to recover bodies in the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident, as the actual number of dead people is said to be in the hundreds which makes it one of deadliest of its kind in recent times.

Most of the missing people are from Azad Kashmir, Gujranwala, and Gujrat cities. Meanwhile, scores of Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin citizens are also among the missing persons.

As official numbers of deceased remain unknown, international media indicates that nearly 300 Pakistani citizens have been killed in the overcrowded trawler that sank near Greek coast. Amid the rescue, Greek authorities have drawn huge ire for how the disaster was handled.

The South Asian nation is in going through a very rough patch in recent times, as political instability and economic meltdown forced Pakistanis to escape the crisis hit nation. As highly educated are going through legal channels, unskilled labour and people from lower class are using dangerous routes to reach Europe in search of a better future.