Pakistan, China ink MoU for another Nuclear Power Plant

ISLAMABAD – Iron friends Pakistan, and China have signed Memorandum of Understanding related to the construction of Chashma-5 Nuclear power Plant.

In previous regime of PML-N, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) signed a cooperation agreement on constructing a HPR1000 Hualong One reactor at the Chashma nuclear power plant.

The project aimed to build a one-million-kilowatt-class nuclear power unit with HPR1000 technology at the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant in the South Asian nation.

Chashma, located in the country’s most populous region, is home to four Chinese-built CNP-300 units.