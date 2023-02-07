Search

PakistanCPEC

Coal-fired power plant under CPEC starts operations in southern Pakistan

Web Desk 07:23 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Coal-fired power plant under CPEC starts operations in southern Pakistan
Source: https://cpec.gov.pk/

LAHORE – A coal-fired power plant built under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Thar Desert of Sindh has started its commercial operations.

The plant, with a total installed capacity of 1,320 megawatts, is a part of Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project. It would meet the energy demand of nearly 4 million households in Pakistan.  

Meng Donghai, the head of the project, told China’s official news agency Xinhua that the power plant will contribute to reducing energy costs, improving energy structure, alleviating the crisis in energy imports, and strengthening Pakistan's energy security.

The Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project launched construction in 2019. It included an open-pit coal mine and a coal-based power station with two separate 660-megawatt high-parameter supercritical thermal power generating units.

The multi-billion dollar project CPEC was launched in 2013 to linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region through a corridor.

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Karachi nuclear power plant 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

‘Tea crisis’ looms over cash-strapped Pakistan

08:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?

05:31 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

US Consul General Makaneole emphasises depth of US-Pakistan ties

01:17 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army contingents rushed to quake-hit Turkiye as death toll rises above 5000

11:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia as govt overturns ‘unsuitable measure’ over blasphemous content

09:14 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistan offers assistance to Turkiye as deadly earthquake kills over 2,200

11:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 ...

09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: