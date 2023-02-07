Search

Turkish police arrest four over inciting social media posts following deadly earthquake

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ANKARA – Turkish police have arrested four people for sharing inciting social media posts following a powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkiye and Syria on Monday.

At least 3,600 deaths have so far been reported in Turkiye while 1,600 people have lost their lives in Syria. The death toll is likely to climb as rescue efforts are underway to recover people trapped under the rubble of thousands of buildings flattened during the earthquake.

Police said the four people had shared provocative posts on social media that could spark fear and panic in the country. An investigation into the social media accounts has also been launched but the security official did not content of the provocative posts.

Several Turkish social media users have complained about slow search and rescue efforts in different areas. However, the police said they immediately respond to the citizens when they call for help. 

