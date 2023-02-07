Malaysia Work Visa: This guide helps selecting the best work permit

IPOH - Malaysia is a country well known for its economic prowess and superiority in terms of technological advances.

The country also offers others to try their luck and come over on a work visa to earn decent lifestyle. If you are also looking for oppurtunities to grow professionally, Malaysia should also be on your list to visit.

The first step in getting work permit of Malaysia is to first find an employer or job offer after which you will apply for a work visa.

Types of Malaysia Work Permits

There are the following types of work permits that are issued according to your work and employment type:

Employment Pass

Temporary Employment Pass

Professional Visit Pass

This pass allows you to work for up to 2 years in Malaysia. One can get their Temporary Employment Pass under the following two categories:

Foreign Worker Temporary Employment Pass

This type of employment Pass is issued to only people with specific work areas, including plantation, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and services. Also, it can be applied only if you belong to a certain country.

Foreign Domestic Helper (FDH) Temporary Employment Pass

This employment Pass is issued to female workers who want to work in households for example as caregiver with children and elderly people. One can only apply if they belong to the eligible countries.

Employment Pass

The second category of permit pertains to Highly skilled foreign workers who can get an Employment Pass (work permit) which will allow them to work in a Malaysian company. This should be kept in mind that the highly skilled occupations include technical or managerial positions.

Before applying for an employment Pass, your employer will have to get approval on behalf of you, the Expatriate committee, or a relevant agency to hire you, Youthpop reported. The Employment Pass lasts for 1 to 5 years depending on the type of work you are performing. This Pass can also be renewed.

Professional Visit Pass

This type of work permit is only for professionals who want to visit Malaysia temporarily based on some work issued by the home company. The professional visitor must be employed in the foreign company during the visit to the country. This visit Pass is valid for a duration of 12 months.

Malaysia Work Visa Requirements

Not everyone is eligible for work visa of Malaysia as multiple factors count for getting the work permit of the country. One is eligible for the following work permits if they follow the certain rules of eligibility.

For Employment Pass, you must have all the certificates and diplomas for the position you are applying for and some relevant experience under your belt. The candidates must earn an amount of RM 3,000 per month, and in some cases, they must earn up to RM 10,000 for this pass.

For Temporary Employment Pass, applicants must belong to eligible countries and have an age limit between 18 to 45. As for women helpers, you must be between 25 to 45 years. The good aspect of this pass is that it does not require higher qualification.

For a Professional Visit, you must work for a non-Malaysian company and are only allowed to work for a specific time period. You need a sponsor In Malaysia for these activities. The categories included in professional visitors are; film workers, foreign artists, government workers, religious workers, guest lecturers, volunteers, and students undergoing training.

Documents to attach

It depends on your country of origin to check which documents are needed with the application; however, as an example following documents are needed if you are applying from Pakistan:

Duly filled and signed Visa Application Form

Original passport valid for at least six months along with its photocopy

Two recent passport size photographs with white background

Job offer letter from employer in Pakistan

Recommendation letter from Board of Investment, Pakistan

Malaysia proof of address with its photocopy

Applicant's last month's bank statement with its photocopy

How to get Malaysia Work Visa

After getting the job offer, your employer will get you a work permit on your behalf and once you receive a work permit, you can apply for a work visa and travel to Malaysia.

As far as detailed steps are concerned, they go like this:

First, your employer will apply for an Expatriate post from the Expatriate Committee (EC) and after its approval, the employer will apply for the work permit. Once the work permit is approved, you will receive a visa approval letter.

Now you will need to check whether you actually need a visa or not. If you need visa, do apply for that.

Once you land in Malaysia, there are still some steps like payment of fee and submission of passport to the Malaysian Immigration Department. The department will give you a work permit card.

Now you are free to start working.

Work Visa processing time

The processing time depends on the method and your country. For instance if you are applying for work visa from Pakistan, the processing time is 3 months.