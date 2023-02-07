‘Tea crisis’ looms over cash-strapped Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan is currently facing hard times due to alarming slump in foreign exchange reserves and another crisis is looming that could affect the tea lovers in the country.
An official of the Pakistan Team Association (PTA) said around 300 containers carrying tea were struck at the Karachi for a month, warning that the commodity could be rare by next month if these were not released timely.
The South Asian country spends over $600 million to import team, making it the world’s largest team importer.
The ongoing decline in forex reserves has forced authorities to place restrictions on import of certain items while the commercial banks are not issuing letters of credit (LCs) to the importers who are upset over non-clearance of their shipments.
“Around 300 [tea] containers are stuck at the Karachi port and if they are not released immediately, tea will become a rare commodity by next month,” PTA top official Aman Paracha told Arab News.
He said the State Bank of Pakistan had asked PTA to submit a request for the release of their containers on a deferred payment basis.
“We wrote to the state bank but then a restriction was made that only Bill of Lading of up until January 18 will be considered,” he said, adding that the non-clearance of containers will not only brew a tea crisis but also caused losses to the importers.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the central bank said that the SBP had asked the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to share the details of containers of each association as it was not possible to speak to every individual. He also assured that the issues of importers will be resolved on priority.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.