Search

World

Saudi Arabia unveils lifelike restructured face of ancient Nabataean woman

08:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Saudi Arabia unveils lifelike restructured face of ancient Nabataean woman

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has unveiled the reconstructed face of an ancient woman, who lived more than 2,000 years ago, nearly after three years of hectic work by historian and archeologists.  

According to a report in The National, the remains of the Nabataean woman named Hinat were found 2015 during excavation in a 2,000-year-old tomb in Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia. It said the remains of 69 others were also discovered from the site.

The reconstruction of Hinat’s face started in the United Kingdom in 2019 under a project funded by the Royal Commission for AlUla.

The Nabataeans were part of an ancient civilisation that lived in the Arabian peninsula. The ancient Jordanian city of Petra was the capital of the kingdom, as per a report in the CNN.

"What's really interesting is when we think of the Nabataeans, we think of monuments and we think of scale and these feats of architecture. What this project has enabled us to do is narrow down to an individual, which gives us an insight in a very different way," Leila Chapman, narrative experience expert at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told The National.

"It tells us Hegra wasn't just a place of tombs, but a vibrant place where people lived and worked and died. It's lovely to be reminded," she added.

Describing the project, CNN said that the team of experts rebuilt bone fragments discovered from the tomb to develop an image of the Nabataean woman using ancient data. A 3D printer was then used to create the face of the woman. 

Gold-covered mummy discovered in Egypt

World

US, China, and Saudi Arabia condemn deadly suicide attack in Peshawar

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

US intervened to avert ‘nuclear war’ between Pakistan, India in 2019 face-off, claims Mike Pompeo

09:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Spanish woman born in US becomes the Oldest Living Person in the World

11:12 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia mulls boosting investments in Pakistan to $10 billion

10:34 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia's AlUla listed among seven wonders of the world for 2023

06:13 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 ...

09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: