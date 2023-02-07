Naumaan Ijaz's latest video wins over internet

Naumaan Ijaz embodies grace and wit, standing apart as a league of his own. With a diverse set of skills and accomplishments as an actor, host, anchor, producer, and businessman, he embodies versatility. Throughout his career, Naumaan has consistently pushed boundaries by choosing roles that are ahead of his time and defying conventional stereotypes.

Alongside widespread applause for his impeccable talent, the fans are super fond of his quick wit and humour.

Recently, Rabia Nauman, the wife of veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz, posted a video on her Instagram story of the actor performing household chores, specifically washing dishes. In the video, the actor emphasized the importance of all husbands participating in household chores and stated that this is the minimum they should do to assist their wives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

The fans praised the star and showered the comment section with compliments.

Ijaz's latest project Mr. and Mrs. Shameem received many accolades for its complex and unconventional character portrayal.