Search

Lifestyle

Naumaan Ijaz's latest video wins over internet

Web Desk 07:59 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Naumaan Ijaz's latest video wins over internet
Source: Naumaan Ijaz (Instagram)

Naumaan Ijaz embodies grace and wit, standing apart as a league of his own. With a diverse set of skills and accomplishments as an actor, host, anchor, producer, and businessman, he embodies versatility. Throughout his career, Naumaan has consistently pushed boundaries by choosing roles that are ahead of his time and defying conventional stereotypes.

Alongside widespread applause for his impeccable talent, the fans are super fond of his quick wit and humour.

Recently, Rabia Nauman, the wife of veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz, posted a video on her Instagram story of the actor performing household chores, specifically washing dishes. In the video, the actor emphasized the importance of all husbands participating in household chores and stated that this is the minimum they should do to assist their wives.

The fans praised the star and showered the comment section with compliments.

Ijaz's latest project Mr. and Mrs. Shameem received many accolades for its complex and unconventional character portrayal.

Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with new video

04:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Romaisa Khan and Janice Tessa's new TikTok video goes viral

07:23 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral

02:19 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset over leaked wedding pictures

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir shares a candid picture in latest Instagram post

06:58 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Sunny Leone raises the temperature with sizzling pool video

10:41 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

EU travel to be seamless as Schengen visa application likely to be ...

09:34 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: