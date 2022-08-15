Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday

09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday
Source: Rabia Nauman (Instagram)
Seasoned Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz has had his fair share of fame and praise for his exceptional acting skills but the actor's family life deserves much more recognition.

Ijaz doesn't shy away from showing love for his family and PDA for his wife. Rabia Nauman, his wife, recently celebrated her birthday and Ijaz was the most excited person on the occasion.

The couple has been together for over 25 years now and they are still very much in love. Together, they have three handsome sons. 

Rabia’s birthday was celebrated and the whole family gathered at an intimate ceremony.

Ijaz often loves to talk about the bond he shares with his wife and this affair was no stranger to his unconditional love.

Rabia’s son Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz also shared a very beautiful post wishing his mother on Instagram.

Ijaz's latest project Mr. and Mrs. Shameem received many accolades for its complex and unconventional character portrayal.

