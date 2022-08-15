Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday
Share
Seasoned Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz has had his fair share of fame and praise for his exceptional acting skills but the actor's family life deserves much more recognition.
Ijaz doesn't shy away from showing love for his family and PDA for his wife. Rabia Nauman, his wife, recently celebrated her birthday and Ijaz was the most excited person on the occasion.
The couple has been together for over 25 years now and they are still very much in love. Together, they have three handsome sons.
Rabia’s birthday was celebrated and the whole family gathered at an intimate ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Ijaz often loves to talk about the bond he shares with his wife and this affair was no stranger to his unconditional love.
Rabia’s son Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz also shared a very beautiful post wishing his mother on Instagram.
Ijaz's latest project Mr. and Mrs. Shameem received many accolades for its complex and unconventional character portrayal.
Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral ... 07:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Veteran star and talent powerhouse Nauman Ijaz is an incredibly gifted actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry. ...
Naumaan Ijaz reveals why he initially considered ... 08:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Pakistani superstar and veteran actor Naumaan Ijaz has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours11:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani movie wins award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne10:51 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- 'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various ...09:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022