Dananeer Mobeen's vivacious personality comes out in new video
Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.
A recent video of the Pawri Girl and her friends celebrating Independence Day went viral. The Sinf e Ahan girls were chilling when Dananeer started jumping around and blowing a plastic made trumpet.
It is pertinent to know that many Pakistani children on August 14, which is Pakistan's Independence Day, tend to blow these instruments to celebrate the national day.
Dananeer's inner child came out when she had the trumpet and blew it in the face of her friends. Kubra Khan and Yashal Shahid were seen in the video alongside Dananeer.
Dananeer has proven herself from time to time with her outstanding acting skills paved her way to the top pretty quickly.
Even before rising to fame, Dananeer had been an Instagram influencer with thousands of followers.
On the work front, Dananeer has been appreciated for her character portrayal in Sinf e Ahan.
