‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral

‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen has been propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.

This time around, the social media star was spotted jamming to the popular song "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya" and needless to say, the transformation video showed the Pawri girl enjoying the smashing musical treat.

"Dil ko karar aaya with a mix ????????", the Sinf e Aahan star captioned the Instagram video.

Moreover, Dananeer's radiant smile shows that she is having a great time jamming to the song and styling herself.

The 19-year-old “pawri” girl shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent. The short video shot by the influencer in the Nathiagali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded on Instagram showed a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.