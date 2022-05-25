‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral
Share
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen has been propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.
This time around, the social media star was spotted jamming to the popular song "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya" and needless to say, the transformation video showed the Pawri girl enjoying the smashing musical treat.
"Dil ko karar aaya with a mix ????????", the Sinf e Aahan star captioned the Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Dananeer's radiant smile shows that she is having a great time jamming to the song and styling herself.
The 19-year-old “pawri” girl shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent. The short video shot by the influencer in the Nathiagali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded on Instagram showed a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.
On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s hair ... 07:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
'Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen rose to prominence with her hilarious viral video and now after getting into the ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Imran Khan says ‘no deal' with govt, as PTI launches ‘Azadi ...04:52 PM | 25 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during training near Mianwali, ...03:29 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022