Holiday declared on August 28 in THIS city

ATTOCK – Local administration has announced a holiday across the city of Attock on August 28 in connection with the Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sultan.

The Attock deputy commissioner has issued a notification in this regard. It stated that all government offices and educational institutions except essential services will remain closed on August 28 (Thursday).

The Urs of the sufi saint is observed every year with religion reverence and it is attended by a huge number of people from across Pakistan.

Earlier, the 268th annual Urs celebrations of the Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah began in Kasur on August 22, 2025, and concluded on Sunday, August 24.

The event featured Qawwalis, Mushairas, seminars on Bulleh Shah’s poetry, and a concluding prayer ceremony, with large crowds of devotees attending for spiritual observance and festivity.