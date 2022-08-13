Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from surgery

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been on a roll with her latest drama and film ruling hearts.

Cementing her position in the industry with her impeccable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 29-year-old has a bubbly persona, which fans get a glimpse of through BTS videos.

However, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor is a woman of steel and has been battling some health issues - the most recent being a gall bladder issue, which was fixed through a surgery.

'Pawri Girl' Dananeer Mobeen and Yashal Shahid visited Kubra recently and they were shocked to learn that she had a surgery, but did not tell anyone.

Needless to say, the Sinf e Aahan actor was shocked and thought that Kubra should give secrecy lessons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

On the work front, Kubra Khan last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film was released on Eidul Adha and has done a spectacular business at the box office.