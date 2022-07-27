Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video on Usman Mukhtar’s birthday
Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar are two incredibly gifted and talented actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their spectacular acting skills, the actors are amusing fans with their funny antics.
Recently, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actors left their fans delighted as Kubra shared a hilarious wish for her co-star Usman and an amusing video alongside it.
"Yeh hai Mera Dost Usman Mukhtar. Isko horror film bananey Aur horror stories sunaney ka bohot shawk hai. Lekin iski height say.. Aur woh bhi nakali oculus wali height se.. pack hojati. Aaj iski Birthday hai Aur main chahti hun hum sab mil ke mere is Pyare se Dost ke liye ek Ijtamai dua karen.", captioned the JPNA 2 actress.
“ Ya Allah, usman mukhtar ko yeh samaj ata farmaye ke oculus pehn ke height se jump karne pe koi girta nahi hai.. yah Allah Is Pyare insaan ko yeh batayen ke pranks sirf woh nahi uske dost bhi kar sakte hain, Ya Allah isko ehsas dilayen ke yeh GTA acha hoga lekin baki saari video Aur board games main.. I’ll kill him… Ameen Summah Ameen”
But also. Bless this dude with the best of the best because he deserves nothing less.. Double ameen ❤️
Humara Joey *does pretty zinta ka cute move* let’s do this together @zunaira.inam", captioned the Muqabil actress.
On the work front, Kubra Khan last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.
