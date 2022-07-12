Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
Source: Kubra Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been on a roll with her successful drama and film ruling hearts and her acting gets widespread applause.

Nowadays, the Alif actor is quite busy promoting 'London Nahi Jaunga'. Despite the hectic promotion schedule, there have been countless relief and lighter moments that have been a source of laughter and entertainment for the team LNJ and the fans.

This time around, a throwback video from the LNJ premiere has surfaced where Kubra Khan has left the internet rolling with laughter with her relatable yet hilarious reaction.

The meme brigade sprung into action to document their thoughts. The majority feels that the SInf e Aahan actor's interaction shows how conversations with relatives go with whom you don't really want to speak. 

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film has released this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

