Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on fire

Zoya Nasir has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance as Narmeen in Dobara and Sameen in Mere Humsafar, but she has always made noise for her stunning fashion and wardrobe choices.

The 31-year-old is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, the Hania star posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya posted her new photos while lying in a swimming pool. Flaunting a bold and beautiful aura, she looks breathtaking in the new photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

On the work front, Zoya Nasir has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Mere Humsafar starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in lead roles.