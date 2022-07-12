Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on fire

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on fire
Source: Instagram
Share

Zoya Nasir has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance as Narmeen in Dobara and Sameen in Mere Humsafar, but she has always made noise for her stunning fashion and wardrobe choices. 

The 31-year-old is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, the Hania star posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya posted her new photos while lying in a swimming pool. Flaunting a bold and beautiful aura, she looks breathtaking in the new photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

On the work front, Zoya Nasir has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Mere Humsafar starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in lead roles.

Zoya Nasir reveals she has crush on Junaid Safdar 11:26 AM | 7 Nov, 2021

Actor Zoya Nasir recently revealed the name of the person who she has an 'insane' crush on and the man is surprisingly ...

More From This Category
Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day
07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
06:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing ...
07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Kubra Khan wins hearts with latest video
04:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Saniya Shamshad stuns fans with swimming pool ...
03:16 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled for asking fans to buy ...
04:14 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day
07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr