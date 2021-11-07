Zoya Nasir reveals she has crush on Junaid Safdar

Actor Zoya Nasir recently revealed the name of the person who she has an 'insane' crush on and the man is surprisingly not a showbiz personality but Junaid Safdar – the son of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The Deewangi actor recently took to Instagram to hold a Question and Answer session for all his fans. She made a number of revelations while most answers have been leaving the fans shocked.

The 35-year-old mentioned in one of the query that she has a crush on the grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister. She also shared a picture of Junaid’s marriage in a fearless manner.

Zoya shared the picture of Junaid Safdar in which the latter surprised the fans with his singing skills at his wedding ceremony. Earlier, Junaid became the talk of the town after a clip of him singing at his nikkah reception went viral.

Junaid Safdar sings classic song "Kya hua tera wada"



He sings too good 🥺#JunaidSafdar pic.twitter.com/RH4u3IZHVe — Ambreeeen.. (@Nostalgicc_A) August 25, 2021

The clip also amused other actors including Saboor Ali, Areeba Habib, Effat Umar, Anusha Ashraf, and Abeer Rizvi who also commented on the video.

Meanwhile, some of the social media fans also expressed displeasure regarding Zoya's disclosure. Some even commented that she shouldn't develop fondness for a man who already got married.