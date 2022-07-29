Mo Naqvi's docu-series secures Emmy Award nomination

Pakistani-American filmmaker Mohammad Ali Naqvi's documentary Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror received an Emmy Award nomination.

The Netflix series, co-executive produced b Naqvi has been nominated in the “Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary” category of the Award show.

Taking to social media, Naqvi shared that the five-part docu-series, that covers the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Al Qaeda’s roots, and America’s response, has been nominated for the prestigious award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Naqvi (@mo_naqvi)

The series was released on September 1, 2021, and included interviews with White House officials, military leaders, journalists, and even former Taliban leaders alongside some mind-blowing claims.

The award will be presented on 29 September.