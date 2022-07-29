Ahad Raza Mir and Ella Balinska's BTS video goes viral
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir made his Hollywood debut as Arjun Batra in Netflix’s Resident Evil series on July 14.
The entertainment fraternity and fans were filled with pride and praised Mir’s performance. Moreover, fans also loved the compelling chemistry between Mir and Ella Balinska, who stars in the show as Jade. Now, fans are getting a glimpse of Mir and Balinska offscreen bond.
Dropping a BTS video, Ella Balinska was super thankful to the Yakeen ka Safar star for being supportive during the shoot. The Instagram exchange between the Resident Evil on-screen couple is going viral online and winning hearts. Grateful for her co-star's help through the challenging stunts, Ella shared the BTS video.
"trusting with my life ???? stunt riggers", captioned the Resident Evil star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ahad Raza Mir made headlines for after he was seen in bold and provocative scenes in Netflix's original project Resident Evil.
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other ... 05:19 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's beloved stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have made their way to headlines once again as they have ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets to sight ...05:31 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- BIGO and UNIT52 hold biggest webinar conference 202205:05 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker underway amid tough ...03:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Mo Naqvi's docu-series secures Emmy Award nomination03:12 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song 'Habibi'02:44 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022