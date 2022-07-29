Ahad Raza Mir and Ella Balinska's BTS video goes viral

Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir made his Hollywood debut as Arjun Batra in Netflix’s Resident Evil series on July 14.

The entertainment fraternity and fans were filled with pride and praised Mir’s performance. Moreover, fans also loved the compelling chemistry between Mir and Ella Balinska, who stars in the show as Jade. Now, fans are getting a glimpse of Mir and Balinska offscreen bond.

Dropping a BTS video, Ella Balinska was super thankful to the Yakeen ka Safar star for being supportive during the shoot. The Instagram exchange between the Resident Evil on-screen couple is going viral online and winning hearts. Grateful for her co-star's help through the challenging stunts, Ella shared the BTS video.

"trusting with my life ???? stunt riggers", captioned the Resident Evil star.

On the work front, Ahad Raza Mir made headlines for after he was seen in bold and provocative scenes in Netflix's original project Resident Evil.