Sarah Khan looks stunning in her latest video

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's stunning sense of style managed to grab eyeballs when it came to her ultra-chic fashion statements and this time was no exception either.

It seems that even the Raqs e Bismil actor could not resist enjoying the beautiful weather as her latest video is proof of her fun time while keeping her fashion game top-notch.

The Sabaat actor shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle where she can be spotted strolling in a lilac dress. Her hair looks super cute but her dazzling smile is the ultimate winner.

"Wearing @youbyfareehaaslam", captioned the Laapata star as she mentioned her outfit details.

Moreover, Sarah will be sharing the screen with the Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

