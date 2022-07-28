Falak Shabir drops unseen romantic photo with Sarah Khan

11:20 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
Falak Shabir drops unseen romantic photo with Sarah Khan
Source: Falak Shabir (Instagram)
LAHORE – Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and popular singer Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

The 35-year-old singer recently held an “Ask a Question” session with his fans on Instagram. When one of the fans asked him to share an unseen photo with his wife, he dropped a romantic photo with Sara Khan.

The celebrity couple looks adorable as they can be seen looking at each other with love-filled eyes apparently at a café.

Responding to question about dream destination, the Ijazat singer revealed that he would love to visit Switzerland along with his wife.

Talking about his work, Falak Shabir said that he will soon release his new song. 

Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with ... 04:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

Falak Shabir had netizens gushing over with his anniversary surprise for his wife Sarah Khan on Instagram. The singer ...

