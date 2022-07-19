Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with Sarah Khan

Noor Fatima
04:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with Sarah Khan
Source: @falakshabir1 (Instagram)
Falak Shabir had netizens gushing over with his anniversary surprise for his wife Sarah Khan on Instagram.

The singer and husband of A-list actress Sarah Khan, took to his Instagram handle to share a short clip of his grand gesture. The post received thousands of views and was praised by the Tumhare Hain actress.

It is the couple’s second wedding anniversary and once again, Falak managed to outdo himself effortlessly. The power couple with quite a fan base on the social platform, often share family glimpses and heart-warming videos of their baby girl Alyana with the fans.

The celebrity couple tied the nuptial knot back in July of 2020 amid the COVID pandemic in an intimate ceremony.

Falak now released a song Kon Tujhay Youn Pyar Karega to celebrate their second anniversary featuring the gorgeous diva and the singer’s real-life moments. Shabir had also sung the same song for her during their Nikkah ceremony.

