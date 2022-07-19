Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with Sarah Khan
Share
Falak Shabir had netizens gushing over with his anniversary surprise for his wife Sarah Khan on Instagram.
The singer and husband of A-list actress Sarah Khan, took to his Instagram handle to share a short clip of his grand gesture. The post received thousands of views and was praised by the Tumhare Hain actress.
It is the couple’s second wedding anniversary and once again, Falak managed to outdo himself effortlessly. The power couple with quite a fan base on the social platform, often share family glimpses and heart-warming videos of their baby girl Alyana with the fans.
View this post on Instagram
The celebrity couple tied the nuptial knot back in July of 2020 amid the COVID pandemic in an intimate ceremony.
Falak now released a song Kon Tujhay Youn Pyar Karega to celebrate their second anniversary featuring the gorgeous diva and the singer’s real-life moments. Shabir had also sung the same song for her during their Nikkah ceremony.
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled Eid moments ... 10:06 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and hubby Falak Shabir left social media users gushing as the duo posted ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- US travel blogger 'raped' in South Punjab hill station, accused ...06:58 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Parvez Elahi slams Interior minister for using 'IB to trace MPAs’ ...06:24 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Dua Zehra sent to shelter home on court orders amid 'death threats'05:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- CCTV cameras catch armed robbers barging into Babra Sharif’s ...05:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
-
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrate 40th birthday in glitz and glam03:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- TikToker Dolly invites trolling with her latest video02:29 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- It's payback time! Mehwish Hayat challenges Nimra Bucha for a fight01:59 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022