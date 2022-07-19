CCTV cameras catch armed robbers barging into Babra Sharif’s residence

LAHORE – Former film star Babra Sharif says at least five armed persons including a woman barged into her residence but escaped after watching security cameras in the premises.

In the footage, robbers wearing facial masks can be seen entering Babra’s residence in the provincial capital to attempt robbery but they do 180 after they noticed being caught in the act.

Meanwhile, the clip of the botched robbery went viral on social media.

Soon after the incident, the Sangdil star reached the Gulberg Police Station and submitted an application to file a case against the armed men.

Police have accessed the CCTV footages while further investigation is underway.

In the year 2015, the 67-year-old was deprived of jewelry worth Rs3 million late at her residence when one of her domestic help took away gold ornaments, including a precious necklace, per reports.