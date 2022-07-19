Dua Zehra sent to shelter home on court orders amid 'death threats'

LAHORE – A local court in the Punjab capital sent Dua Zahra to 'Darul Aman' as the teenager approached the district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

Reports in local media said Dua, who remained in the limelight after she disappeared from home in April but later declared that she tied Lahore man, appeared before a magistrate’s court and claimed that her parents are threatening her with dire consequences.

In her plea, Dua maintained that she fears for her life and requested the court to send her to a shelter home at the earliest.

The court then accepted her request and directed the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later, Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Committee chief Salman Sufi also confirmed the development, saying the Punjab government has secured the girl at Darul Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.

Sufi also maintained that the Sindh government has been requested to send a child protection bureau team to take the teenager to her parents. He further said that hunt for Dua’s husband is underway.

The development comes after Dua's parents moved to the Sindh High Court for the arrest of Zaheer Ahmed on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Last week, Police claimed finding evidence against Dua Zehra’s husband and other suspects in the case of her alleged abduction from her hometown and underage marriage in the Punjab capital.

The police team came up with contrasting claims as the investigating officer, DSP Shaukat Ali Shahani, filed a progress report before the sessions judge. The officer apprised the court of the presence of Zaheer Ahmed in Karachi the day Dua went missing.

The officer maintained that statements of witnesses were recorded and the call data record of the cell phone of suspect Zaheer was analysed during the detailed probe.

Dua Zehra case: Police hint teen girl might have ... 11:19 PM | 17 Jul, 2022 KARACHI – Police in the port city on Saturday claimed finding evidence against Dua Zehra’s husband and ...

The missing girl who has been in the headlines for the past few months will be shifted to Karachi after her recovery with the permission of the Punjab home department.

Dua first fled to Punjab where she solemnised her marriage with Zaheer as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years old. Her parents however claimed that she was kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.