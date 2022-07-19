US travel blogger 'raped' in South Punjab hill station, accused arrested

MULTAN – An American travel blogger visiting Pakistan was allegedly raped by her host, at the Fort Munro hill station in southern Punjab, police said Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the woman, who holds a dual national of Germany and US, reported the crime through a diplomatic mission and named two men in her complaint to the Fort Munro police station.

A case was registered under Section 376, 292B after the heinous incident while the prime accused was detained shortly from Rajanpur.

The victim told the cops that she reached Lahore from Karachi last week. She then hired the services of two tourist guides, Muzzamil Shehzad and Abid, who first took her to several areas in South Punjab and later to Fort Munro where they 'sexually assaulted' her on the night of July 17 at a hotel.

The survivor also alleged that the accused also filmed the sexual assault. Meanwhile, the accused will be shifted to Lahore for DNA testing.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident and directed concerned officials to submit a report at the earliest.