Man arrested for raping Swedish woman in Pakistani capital
Share
ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in raping a foreign national woman in the federal capital last week.
A Swedish woman, who works for an international organisation in Pakistan, lodged a complaint at the Abpara police station, accusing her security guard of raping her.
Police registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations into the metar.
According to the FIR, the Swedish national woman has been living in the federal capital since the January 2022.
Islamabad Police IG Akbar Nasir Khan in a press conference said that the security guard has confessed to his crime in the initial interrogation.
He said that evidence in the case will be collected on scientific basis, adding that the man involved in the case will face full weight of law.
Train rape victim was filmed by the suspects, ... 10:32 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Investigating officers make startling revelation in the case of a young woman who was gang-raped by ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- How to Murder Your Husband author gets life imprisonment for killing ...11:10 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA 24010:24 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- #MalikRiaz’s family takes on Pakistani government for exposing ...10:12 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Man arrested for raping Swedish woman in Pakistani capital09:37 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
- Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to ...10:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai ...09:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- ‘Quit acting,’ Yasir Hussain suggests Nauman Ijaz in tell-all ...06:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022