09:37 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
Man arrested for raping Swedish woman in Pakistani capital
Source: Islamabad Police
ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in raping a foreign national woman in the federal capital last week. 

A Swedish woman, who works for an international organisation in Pakistan, lodged a complaint at the Abpara police station, accusing her security guard of raping her. 

Police registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations into the metar.

According to the FIR, the Swedish national woman has been living in the federal capital since the January 2022.

Islamabad Police IG Akbar Nasir Khan in a press conference said that the security guard has confessed to his crime in the initial interrogation. 

He said that evidence in the case will be collected on scientific basis, adding that the man involved in the case will face full weight of law. 

