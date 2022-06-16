Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA 240

KARACHI – Voting process has begun for ny-election in NA 240 Korangi-2 Karachi, with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) is expecting to re-wing the seat.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of MQMP lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

Three hundred and nine polling stations have been constituted in the constituency, of which 203 polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 106 sensitive.

There are 529,855 registered voters in the constituency who will use their right to franchise to elect the candidate of their choice.

Total twenty five Candidates belonging to MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party, Grand Democratic Alliance, Pakistan Muslim League, Muhajr Quomi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party and eighteen independents are taking part in by-elections.

Strict security measures have been taken to maintain law and order in the constituency.