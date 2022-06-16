Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA 240
Share
KARACHI – Voting process has begun for ny-election in NA 240 Korangi-2 Karachi, with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) is expecting to re-wing the seat.
The seat had fallen vacant following the death of MQMP lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Ali.
Three hundred and nine polling stations have been constituted in the constituency, of which 203 polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 106 sensitive.
There are 529,855 registered voters in the constituency who will use their right to franchise to elect the candidate of their choice.
Total twenty five Candidates belonging to MQM Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party, Grand Democratic Alliance, Pakistan Muslim League, Muhajr Quomi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party and eighteen independents are taking part in by-elections.
Strict security measures have been taken to maintain law and order in the constituency.
Election Commission says ready to hold general ... 07:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan announced that it is ready to hold the upcoming elections by the end ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- How to Murder Your Husband author gets life imprisonment for killing ...11:10 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA 24010:24 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- #MalikRiaz’s family takes on Pakistani government for exposing ...10:12 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Man arrested for raping Swedish woman in Pakistani capital09:37 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
- Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to ...10:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai ...09:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- ‘Quit acting,’ Yasir Hussain suggests Nauman Ijaz in tell-all ...06:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022