NEW YORK – An American romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who authored How to Murder Your Husband essay in 2011, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her own husband.

A 12-person jury in Oregan found the 71-year-old guilty of murder in the second degree with a firearm. It said that she killed her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018 to get a $1.5 million life insurance payout.

In her now deleted essay, Crampton Brophy had debated various ways of murder while being asserted that one must be “ruthless” and “very clever” to kill the spouse.

Daniel Brophy, 63, was associated with the Oregon Culinary Institute as a teacher and his body was found by co-workers in the kitchen of the institute on June 2, 2018.

During the trial, prosecution provided evidence that she had bought a firearm just three days before the murder of her husband and she was also spotted on the surveillance cameras on the day when Mr Brophy was killed.

In her essay, she wrote, "The thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough."