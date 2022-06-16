Pakistani bank wins terror-financing case in New York court
ISLAMABAD – In what is being termed as huge success, Pakistan has won the terror-financing case filed against the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in a federal court in New York.
The decision has not only saved Pakistan from a penalty worth billions of dollars but also improved the anti-terror financing credentials of the South Asian country amid ongoing plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATA), which has put Pakistan on its grey list in 2018.
The case was registered against the state-run bank by families of nine American soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack on a US military base in Afghanistan.
The petitioners alleged that NBP facilitated the transfer of money from New York to Swat that was allegedly used to launch the attack. They had filed the case on the basis of a report prepared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to office of the attorney general, the funds was transferred by a Pakistan national Saeed Khan from US to his hometown in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The money was allegedly used in the attack on the US soldiers in Afghanistan.
The American families were seeking billions of dollars in damages from the Pakistani bank.
The US court announced the verdict in favour of Pakistan on Tuesday after hearing the case for nearly two years.
